Guardiola tips reported Liverpool target Thiago to succeed in the Premier League

Thago Alcantara has been relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, by countless outlets across Europe and South America.

It’s now gone as far as Pep Guardiola being asked about his former player in an interview ahead of Manchester City’s game against Arsenal.

The Spaniard worked with Thiago at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, so it’s fair to say he knows a thing or two about the midfielder.

The City boss has tipped the reported Liverpool target to succeed in the Premier League, should a move come to fruition. “No doubt about it,” he’s quoted as saying by GOAL.

“A player who plays for Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. He’s an exceptional player, but I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

For us at EOTK – we don’t think a move for Thiago makes a great deal of sense, even though midfield is our most competitive area in the squad.

The Spanish international will turn 30 next season, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command huge wages – a reflection of his ability – it just doesn’t sound like an FSG signing.

That being said, Thiago is undoubtedly world-class and it can never be a bad thing to have players like him in the team – so it can’t be ruled out – watch this space, Reds.