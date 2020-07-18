(Image) Liverpool fans will love Harvey Elliott’s mature response to Internet troll

Liverpool are set to receive 40 Premier League medals, when the Reds are awarded the trophy at Anfield next week.

It’s up to the club how they’re dispersed, with there being no truth in the ‘five appearances minimum’ rule.

Youngsters like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams should be in line to receive a medal, but less involvement and the smaller chance of getting a medal.

An Internet troll tried to use this as ammunition to take a swipe at Harvey Elliott on Instagram, but the Liverpool youngster’s response was so mature.

The winger simply hit back with: it’s not all about him, and that he – as a fan – is going to celebrate regardless. Class.

Take a look at the image below: