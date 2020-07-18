(Images) How ‘the walk of champions’ wall could look when Liverpool update it with Premier League title triumph

As I’m sure you’ve heard, Liverpool have won the Premier League title – and now ‘the walk of champions’ needs to be updated at the club.

It’s not crystal clear how this will be done, as the Reds last won the English top division before it was renamed the ‘Premier League’.

This doesn’t really matter – we’ve got 19 titles – but there is a distinction made for the UEFA Champions League/European Cup on the wall.

So, how will Liverpool make the update? Reddit user u/Khalid147 has imaged three different designs to get the ideas flowing.

Take a look at the images below: