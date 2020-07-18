Liverpool fans all say the same thing as James Milner congratulates Leeds on promotion

Leeds United were officially promoted to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season last night, after a 16-year stay in the lower leagues.

The historic club imploded in the early 2000s and went into free-fall, leaving behind their rivalries and embarking on a new adventure.

The Lillywhites will now finally be able to compete against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool again – and, honestly, it’s where they belong.

Leeds are a big club and deserve to be at the top, in the same way Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest should always be competing.

MORE: (Video) Footage of emotional James Milner the day of Leeds’ 2004 relegation emerges online

Liverpool midfielder and Yorkshire native James Milner congratulated his former club on Twitter after the positive news was confirmed.

Our No.7 said ‘congratulations LUFC #backwhereyoubelong‘ and uploaded an old photo of him in a Leeds shirt, and loads of fans all said the same thing.

You can say 'we' mate, don't worry 😉 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 17, 2020

Many Liverpool supporters reassured Milner that he is allowed to say ‘we’ instead of ‘you’, with other fans going as far as to suggest he can return to his hometown club.

We at EOTK aren’t sure on the shout that he can go back to Leeds though – he’s just helped us win a Premier League title – and there isn’t anything to suggest it.