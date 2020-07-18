Manchester City target Liverpool-linked 6’1 centre-back

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, with the Reds potentially eyeing up the Brazilian for squad depth.

That’s according to Marca who go as far as to say Jurgen Klopp has added the centre-half to his shortlist as he wants to strengthen his options.

The same report claims Carlos has a release clause of €75million in his contract, despite costing Sevilla just €18million when they bought him from from Nantes 12 months ago.

But now the Telegraph report that Manchester City have turned their interest to the Brazilian, after a disappointing season in the Premier League.

If the Citizens truly want Carlos, then it’s pretty much curtains for Liverpool – the Reds simply are unable to offer the same amounts of money.

But should Dejan Lovren leave this summer, then a move for the Sevilla defender would make sense – that massive release clause will be a problem though.

Instead of paying almost £100million for a fourth choice centre-half, we at EOTK would guess Liverpool are more likely to promote Nat Phillips or Ki Jana Hoever.