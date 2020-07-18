(Photo) Podium & extra stairs appear on the Kop ahead of Premier League trophy lift at Anfield

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy in less than seven days, when the Reds host Chelsea at Anfield.

Preparations are underway for the ceremony, with staff readying the stadium for Jordan Henderson and the rest of the squad to celebrate their spoils.

Seats and banners have been removed from the Kop – a photo of the stand in the middle of its transformation ahead of the fixture has been shared online.

In the image (below) you can see a platform has been set up for the players, and it seems stairs have been put either side.