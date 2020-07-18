(Video) Brilliant comp shows what Thiago x Keita midfield could look like – and it’s terrifying

Liverpool have relentlessly been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara this summer, by countless sources across Europe and South America.

Midfield is perhaps the most competitive area of the Reds’ squad, so adding a player as good as the Spain international into the mix could be interesting!

MORE: Guardiola tips reported Liverpool target Thiago to succeed in the Premier League

A compilation of Thiago and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita playing side-by-side has been doing the rounds on Twitter, and we just had to share it.

Take a watch of the video below: