(Video) Osimhen’s best bits as Liverpool tipped to hijack Napoli & Man Utd negotiations

Liverpool have been tipped to hijack Napoli’s deal for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, Manchester United also linked.

That’s according to RAI Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, who told Calcio Napoli 24 that the Reds are primed to take over their Premier League rivals in the race for the starlet.

“Naples was his alternative choice in the absence of concrete offers. Now that [Jurgen] Klopp has officially asked for him, it’s all over,” he said.

This news hasn’t come out of nowhere though, L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) suggests the boss is prepared to persuade the young striker to join Liverpool.

As this rumour seems to be picking up some pace, we at EOTK thought we’d dig out a highlights video of the Lille star so fans can get an idea of what he’s capable of.

Take a watch of the video below: