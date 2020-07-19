Jadon Sancho reveals he grew up watching Liverpool legend John Barnes

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has revealed that he grew up watching videos of Liverpool legend John Barnes with his dad.

It’s hardly a surprise that the England flyer saw a lot of the former Reds star when he was a kid, with the winger being one of the finest players in his position in the country.

Digger – as he’s affectionately known by fans – spent ten years at Anfield in the late 1980s and early 90s, winning two league titles and two FA Cups along the way.

Sancho revealed in an interview with World Soccer Magazine that Barnes was an inspiration. “My dad was a big fan of John Barnes,” he’s quoted as saying by the Independent.

“He had a couple of videos of him at home and I used to watch them a lot – I didn’t have a team that I supported, though. I just idolised a lot of great players.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love Harvey Elliott’s mature response to Internet troll

“I used to look at Ronaldinho on YouTube. That was a big thing for me. He used to try things that no-one else would try and that made me like him a lot.”

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Sancho, but after the collapse of the Timo Werner transfer it’s hard to imagine a move could materialise this summer.

The winger has been tipped to sign for rivals Manchester United by the MEN, with the Reds Devils seemingly keeping with their tradition of signing big names with huge price tags.

If Sancho has based his game around Barnes and Ronaldinho, then the team that gets his best years could have a player and a half on their hands.