Liverpool fans react as Man City are knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal

Liverpool had a Premier League fixture scheduled for this weekend, which just so happens was the game that we’d finally get our hands on the trophy.

If not for the FA Cup, that is – the semi-finals were played over the weekend, and Manchester City were knocked out by Arsenal.

This comes just days after many Reds supporters were bombarded by fans of the Citizens for failing to reach 100 points this season.

So, with those two things put together – it’s easy to see why some Liverpool fans were thrilled when Pep Guardiola and co. were stunned by Arsenal.

MORE: Liam Gallagher takes aim at Liverpool on Twitter yet again but gets ruined

Chelsea – our Premier League opponents on Wednesday, when we’ll lift the trophy – take on Manchester United in the other FA Cup semi-final.

One of them will have to take on the Gunners though, somewhat of a shock as City were definitely considered the favourites before kick-off.

Liverpool fans on social media found humour in the result, and took to Twitter to crack jokes at the expense of our closest title rivals.

Here are some of the best tweets below (and check out their replies):

That was basic. You can see why City have lost so many games this season. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 18, 2020

FFP didn't die for this — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 18, 2020

Liverpool lost to Arsenal to give them the confidence to beat City in the FA Cup. 4D chess by Klopp yet again. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) July 18, 2020