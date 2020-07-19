Liverpool icon Aldridge destroys Liam Gallagher, Oasis & Manchester City in one tweet

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has taken to Twitter to hit back at a message shared by former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher.

Leeds United were promoted back to the Premier League earlier this week, after 16 years away from the English top-flight, and the singer couldn’t help but somehow drag the Reds into it.

Gallagher bizarrely claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit’s promotion is superior to the Premier League title. Take a look at the tweet below:

Leeds Utd getting promotion pisses all over LFC wining there 1st PL title have you seen your mother baby standing in the shadows MCFC x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 18, 2020

In his response, Aldo not only defended the Reds and attacked Manchester City – he also went after Gallagher’s old band Oasis!

Born and bred in Liverpool, the Reds legend grew up during the peak of The Beatles’ powers during the 1960s and said Oasis will always be in their shadow.

Liam you’re team will always be in the shadow of Liverpool FC!look I’ll put it in lay mans terms for you!its identical to Oasis being in the shadow of the Beatles👍you know that unbeatable group from again https://t.co/7oVqN6NJus take care pal — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 19, 2020

Honestly, I love this from Aldridge – I’m a big fan of rock music myself, and cannot stand Oasis or either of the Gallaghers, so I fully welcome the shout – ha!

It’s not the first time one of the brothers have taken a swipe at the Premier League champions this year though, with Noel taking aim in a radio interview back in March.

“Liverpool, for all their fans crowing, have been the best team in England once in 30 years,” the High Flying Birds singer told talkSPORT.

But it’s been younger brother Liam who has riled up Liverpool fans on Twitter with a few bitter messages during lockdown.

According to him, the only reason the season wasn’t voided was to keep Liverpool fans happy – which would have meant no football for anyone, and City’s FA Cup and Champions League campaigns ended early.