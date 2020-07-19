Liverpool to demand £15m for Lovren as Zenit make first move – report

Zenit Saint Petersburg are reportedly set to make their first move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

The Russian champions are said to be very interested in the experienced centre-half, and are preparing an offer of £9million.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim the Reds will demand £15million for Lovren – a potential stumbling block for a transfer.

The Croatian international is one of the longest-serving players at Anfield, having joined Liverpool from Southampton back in 2014.

Lovren helped the Reds to Champions League glory in 2019, and played a role in the historic capture of a nineteenth Premier League title this season.

In the 31-year-old, Zenit would be getting a capable centre-half who has played at the top-level of the game for the majority of his career.

Opinion

Lovren has the Liverpool fan-base split – on one side of the fence, supporters recognise he’s probably the best fourth-choice centre-back in the country.

Conversely other fans believe he’s a liability, and to be fair we are often left questioning the defender’s decision-making in crucial moments.

Whatever the case, Lovren will probably be remembered fondly at Liverpool – considering longevity and his role in honours won during Jurgen Klopp’s reign.