(Video) Former LFC striker Crouch shares brilliant highlights reel from Anfield days

Posted by
(Video) Former LFC striker Crouch shares brilliant highlights reel from Anfield days

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has shared a brilliant highlights reel created by fan @ahmedldn on Twitter.

The big man spent three years at Liverpool, winning the FA Cup in 2006 and helping the club to lift the Community Shield the following season.

MORE: (Video) Brilliant comp shows what Thiago x Keita midfield could look like – and it’s terrifying

Some of his biggest highlights at Anfield include some very special Champions League goals – I know you’re thinking about Galatasaray!

Anyway, the video (below) is well worth a few minutes of your time – take a look:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top