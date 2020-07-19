(Video) Funny moment on-loan LFC winger Harry Wilson gets soaked by a sprinkler

Harry Wilson was involved for Bournemouth this afternoon, but the Welsh winger had a bit of a mishap during his pre-match preparations.

The on-loan Liverpool hotshot didn’t keep an eye on where he was walking and positioned himself right next to a sprinker.

And like something out of a Warner Bros. cartoon, the water feature turned on and absolutely soaked the the Cherries forward.

We’d maybe suggest sabotage, but Bournemouth were at home to Southampton!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):