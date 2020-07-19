(Video) Go behind the scenes of Klopp’s Erdinger ad with brilliant unseen footage

Jurgen Klopp is the star of Erdinger’s new English-language advert, with the boss seen taking a swig of a pint in The Dovedale Towers just off Penny Lane in Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo have released behind the scenes footage of the commercial being created in the city-famous pub – affectionately referred to as ‘the Dovey’.

In the video (below), the manager can be seen seemingly pitching in with some of the decision-making behind the cameras too – he never stops, we love this man!

Take a watch: