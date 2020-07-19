(Video) Go behind the scenes of Klopp’s Erdinger ad with brilliant unseen footage

Posted by
(Video) Go behind the scenes of Klopp’s Erdinger ad with brilliant unseen footage

Jurgen Klopp is the star of Erdinger’s new English-language advert, with the boss seen taking a swig of a pint in The Dovedale Towers just off Penny Lane in Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo have released behind the scenes footage of the commercial being created in the city-famous pub – affectionately referred to as ‘the Dovey’.

In the video (below), the manager can be seen seemingly pitching in with some of the decision-making behind the cameras too – he never stops, we love this man!

Take a watch:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top