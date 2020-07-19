(Video) Milner almost recreates Bournemouth goal-line clearance in rainy Melwood training session

Liverpool midfielder James Milner never slows down – the 34-year-old always give 110%, whether it’s on the pitch at Anfield or Melwood.

Earlier this season, the West Yorkshire native dropped an unreal goal-line clearance to ensure the Reds beat Bournemouth 2-1 at home.

Our incredible winning streak at Anfield has now ended of course, but the moment was very special at the time as it was a certain goal for the Cherries.

Milner very nearly recreated the feat in a rainy Melwood training session this weekend. Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):