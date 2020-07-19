(Video) Noel Gallagher’s arrogant prediction of ‘irrelevant’ Liverpool looks incredibly stupid now

Former Oasis band member – and well known Manchester City fan – Noel Gallagher had an awful take on the season before it kicked-off.

The older brother of Liam predicted that the Citizens would walk to another Premier League title unchallenged, and that they’d do the quadruple.

Since then, Liverpool – who he described as ‘irrelevant’ – have stormed up the domestic table, and City have (so far) picked up the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal knocked the Citizens out of the FA Cup last night to leave them with just one last chance at silverware this season, and it’s 13-times Champions League winners Real Madrid who stand in their way.

Noel’s early arrogant prediction ahead of the season has simply been smashed up, and it has not aged well in the slightest.

Take a watch of the video below: