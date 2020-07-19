(Video) Some LFC fans laugh at weird Guardiola ‘glitch in the matrix’ in FA Cup exit

With no Premier League football for the Reds this weekend, it’s fair to say watching Manchester City exit the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal was good.

There were a few interesting moments during the game, but perhaps the most intriguing come from the bench at Wembley.

In what looked like a fit of rage, Pep Guardiola turned to the seat next to him, throwing his arms about and ranting at absolutely nothing.

Some Liverpool fans shared clips of this weird moment on Twitter, with one describing it as a ‘glitch in the matrix’ – but a wider angle shows the City boss was talking to his assistants.

Take a look at the videos below (and check out the replies):