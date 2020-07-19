Wijnaldum lauds ‘amazing club’ Liverpool ahead of Premier League trophy lift

Liverpool midfield maestro Gini Wijnaldum has issued a lovely message to fans ahead of this week’s Premier League trophy lift.

The Reds will be presented with their medals and silverware on Wednesday night, after (hopefully) dispatching Chelsea at Anfield.

The Dutch international is one of the most important cogs in the Liverpool machine, and has given his thanks for being part of this ‘amazing club’.

Take a look at Gini’s tweet below:

So proud and grateful to be part of this amazing team and club. Thanks to all Reds around the world for your incredible support ❤️🙏🏾 What a journey it has been so far. And in a couple of days finally lifting the @premierleague trophy again after 30 years! Can’t wait for Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GHSzRLMamo — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 19, 2020

In a follow-up to the original message, Wijnaldum urged supporters to celebrate from home – with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

There has been speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future at Anfield, with his current Liverpool contract due to run out next summer.

We at EOTK are confident Gini will eventually sign a new deal, but that may be a matter that gets resolved once the season has ended.

First thing’s first – we’ve got a Premier League trophy to lift!