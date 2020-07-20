Curtis Jones given iconic Liverpool squad number

Curtis Jones will wear the no.17 for Liverpool – famously donned by Steven Gerrard when he was coming through Liverpool’s ranks before he adopted his legendary no.8.

The Scouser currently dons the 48, but following his performances and the assumption that he’s going to be far more involved in 2020/21, the Reds have announced a deserved switch.

With Adam Lallana departing, and James Milner likely to play less and less as he enters his mid-thirties, there’s a spot for Jones should he continue to develop.

The 19-year-old recently scored his first Liverpool goal in the Premier League and we hope he gets some minutes in our next two games – against Chelsea and Newcastle.

Jones is technically excellent and loves getting into the box, so in that respect, shares some of Gerrard’s traits.

He’ll need to improve physically and make smarter decisions, but this will come with time and minutes.

We’re delighted with the squad number news and hope it’ll help him reach the next stage.