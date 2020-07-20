‘I don’t get much back from’ Sadio Mane, jokes Liverpool star: ‘He calls me decoy at Melwood’

Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane linked up wonderfully for Liverpool’s goal in our last meeting with Arsenal, so it was a big shame to see the side somehow lose from a winning position – not something we’ve become especially used to!

Still, the duo make up our left flank when we’re at full strength, and are unquestionably two of the best players in the world in their respective positions of left-back and left-wing.

Robbo has joked that he has to do all the donkey work though, so Mane can have the glory!

“Me and Sadio have a fantastic relationship. As long as I give him the ball he’s happy. As long as I do overlaps, he’s happy, but I don’t get much back. He calls me ‘decoy’ at Melwood – he doesn’t even know what it means! Sadio is one of the best in the world, he told the The Lockdown Tactics podcast.

We love the idea that Mane uses Robbo’s overlaps so much to make it easier to cut inside – that he calls him decoy!

But the reality is the relationship works perfectly – and in truth – Mane isn’t afraid to track back and help out at the back every now and again – probably more than Mo Salah on the other side.

Let’s hope the pair can help to put Chelsea to the sword on Wednesday night before we lift the Premier League trophy.