Journalists deliver mixed Thiago to Liverpool news

Thiago is very keen on a move to Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano, but right now, the club will not sanction the purchase unless a midfielder departs, reckons David Lynch.

The two journalists delivered the news on Twitter over the weekend.

he’d love to join Liverpool but it’s up to Liverpool (with Bayern)… still not advanced — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

Not unless a midfielder leaves, from what I'm told. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) July 17, 2020

What Lynch says mirrors what we’ve heard on the situation, in truth.

There clearly isn’t a lot of money available to Jurgen Klopp right now due to the financial implications of Covid-19.

And Thiago is a very un-Liverpool like purchase, given his age, injury proneness and the fact he’s a readymade superstar and probably has already had his best days.

We can’t but be a little excited at his desperation for the transfer, but can only really see this as a proper possibility should Gini Wijnaldum not extend his deal and get an unlikely exit before the beginning of next term.

Otherwise, we assume the manager will stick with what he’s got.