Liverpool fans will love Virgil van Dijk’s ‘good vibes only’ tweet

Virgil van Dijk made us smile this morning with this brilliant tweet and video he shared on social media!

The Dutchman implored fans to provide ‘good vibes only’ – as in two days’ time – Jordan Henderson will be lifting the Premier League trophy.

Our from since the restart has been far from perfect, but the Premier League title was wrapped up almost immediately, so the mistakes that cost us v Arsenal last time out, for example, can be very much forgiven.

Happy Monday people, good vibes only! 2 days until 🏆😄 #LFCCHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/yCM4BVQLGa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 20, 2020

Van Dijk’s error at the Emirates was his first that has cost us a goal all season – which shows how wonderfully consistent he’s been.

We’d suggest he’s a strong candidate for the Premier League Player of the Year award, too – although we reckon Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is likely favourite.