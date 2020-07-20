Pep Lijnders tells great Camp Nou dressing room story about Firmino and Wijnaldum

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders has explained how respected Roberto Firmino is in the dressing room because of the role he plays as our false-nine.

The Dutchman has told a story during an interview with AD in his homeland about a conversation after Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool that occurred during last season’s Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Barca famously won 3-0, which was a very unfair result given what happened on the evening.

Post-game, Wijnaldum, who had been deployed up top in Firmino’s role – told Bobby he had a newfound understanding of his team-mate’s duties.

“Bobby, do you do this every game? Respect! I now see how heavy it is,” Gini told him.

Firmino has been criticised this term for a lack of goals, but the fact Liverpool waltzed to the Premier League title with seven games left is absolute proof of his importance.

Bobby’s role is creative – he makes the others tick – especially his wing-forwards Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – who wouldn’t score half the number of goals they do if Firmino wasn’t between them.