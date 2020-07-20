Positive Gini Wijnaldum contract update delivered

Liverpool are still ‘confident’ Gini Wijnaldum will put pen to paper on an extension to his contract.

The Dutchman, a key part of our title winning side this season and Jurgen Klopp’s most used midfielder, is out of contract at the end of next season – meaning clubs in Europe will be allowed to approach him regarding a Bosman free transfer come the start of January.

There will obviously be tonnes of suitors if this is an option, but the Reds want to keep Gini and still think it’ll happen, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Liverpool still confident 😉 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

If Jurgen Klopp had all of his squad available to him, Wijnaldum would be in his first-choice starting XI – with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield – ahead of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 30-year-old is incredibly reliable on the left of the central trio and one of the manager’s most trusted lieutenants.

So for this reason, we’re not sure why he’d want to leave at all.