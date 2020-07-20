Robbo says no Liverpool fans were excited about his signing alongside Salah and Ox

The 2017 transfer window was a legendary one, in hindsight.

At the time, many fans were hoping for a few more additions than the three we managed in Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson – but in the case of Robbo and Mo – we secured both for a combined fee of just over £40m – which is a ridiculous bargain considering they’re up there now with the best players in the world in their positions.

Injuries have largely defined Ox’s Anfield tenure, but he’s still produced some brilliant moments and performances for the club and can be regarded as a success in the whole.

Robbo has laughed off the fact that supporters were not especially hyped for his arrival – and thanked Jurgen Klopp for making it happen when there were not many at the time who recognised the coup we’d pulled off.

“Obviously the faith to sign me, first and foremost, from a relegated club, which probably I don’t think I got many Liverpool fans excited about my signing when people like Mo and Ox were getting signed at the same time,” he told the official website.

“The manager saw something in me that he could develop into being a decent player and I’m glad he’s done that.

“It took me time, [first] three or four months was tough, but my relationship with him was the same then as it is now.

“He still looks to improve me every day in training and he still looked to make be better back then as he does now. So my relationship with him is amazing and long may that continue because he’s improved my game, he’s improved me as a person and that’s what you look for in a manager. So I couldn’t ask for much better.

“I don’t think any of the lads could and hopefully he’s here for many more years to come.”

Robbo is the best left-back on the planet, but we have very little in terms of backup options should the Scot ever be injured or in need of a rest…

As a result, we’d like a new arrival in the summer to provide him some competition, especially as youngster Yasser Larouci is leaving in search of first-team action.