(Video) Rhian Brewster best bits from excellent breakthrough season shows he may have a big Liverpool future yet

Rhian Brewster has done brilliantly for Swansea City on loan since joining the Welsh side in January.

The young striker, who wasn’t getting much of a sniff in our first-team before Christmas due to an injury and the form of Roberto Firmino centrally, has excelled in the second tier of English football – especially since the restart.

Overall, Brewster has 19 appearances and nine Championship goals – but he actually notched two others that were classed as own-goals – so we’re calling it 11!

Jurgen Klopp will have been mightily impressed with the striker’s contributions and will be keen on having another long look at him over the summer to work out if another loan is needed next term or if he can provide us an option more regularly.

We hope he gets a Premier League loan switch to a team who starts him and plays decent football. Maybe Sheffield United or Leeds?