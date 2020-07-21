Chelsea embarrass themselves with tweet trying to wind up Liverpool – and then delete it

Chelsea have well and truly stoked the fires ahead of tomorrow night’s clash at Anfield.

The Blues have it all play for in their quest for Champions League qualification, but for Liverpool, pride is on the line – and there is absolutely no way the team will want to lose or even draw a game before they head up the Kop to collect the trophy…

And for some reason, Chelsea’s official account decided to tweet a windup of the Steven Gerrard slip moment – which is ridiculous considering we have already won the title and will literally lift it after playing them…

They deleted the tweet – but thankfully – this lad screenshotted it – and you can see it below.

What on earth are they playing at?!

Let’s hope Jurgen Klopp pins it on the dressing room wall…