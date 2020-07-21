Good source confirms the despicable amount of money Manchester City want to spend this summer

FFP truly is dead, isn’t it?

And Liverpool’s owners will probably have to get their heads around that – sadly – despite living by it for some time and still managing to build an extraordinary team while obeying its rules.

But since Manchester City essentially got away with their misdemeanours scot-free, it is no longer a barrier to sides spending recklessly.

And although no side on the planet has spent more than City in the past decade, they’re about to take it to another level this summer – despite already having a world-class team and the best bench on the planet.

According to Sam Lee in the Athletic, our rivals are lining up a barbaric £300m spend in an attempt to chase us.

Liverpool are not planning to spend anything – so it could be a tricky month or so watching the Sky Blues bring in any number of superstars while we patiently wait.

But it’s worth remembering City spent over £100m last summer, while we didn’t even use the transfer market – and we got better and they got worse.