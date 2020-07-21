Klopp confirms he won’t bring himself on as a sub v Chelsea & doubles down on transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp was naturally in giddy form during today’s press-conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea tomorrow night.

The boss told the gathered media that he wouldn’t bring himself on as a sub – and reiterated his faith in his current squad – amid questions about the transfer market – which seem to come up every time he speaks.

James Pearce tweeted the quotes live earlier today:

Bit of team news from Klopp: "There's no chance I will come on as a sub in this game!" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 21, 2020

Klopp: "I am completely happy with my squad 100%. COVID came and changed the situation. It's not that we think we can't improve on a transfer basis, we just do what is best and what we are able to do." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 21, 2020

We’re disappointed Klopp won’t feature in a cameo, but not entirely surprised!

As per the transfer situation, we think fans should largely try and enjoy the fact we’re going to watch Liverpool pick up the Premier League trophy tomorrow before getting too agitated by the other stuff.

We agree that we probably need a few players, but right now – who cares? Let’s watch Jordan Henderson’s shuffle on the Kop as he lifts what many of us never thought would happen given the 30 year wait.

It’s going to be a special, special day.