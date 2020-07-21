Lampard makes honest admission about Liverpool before the big game tomorrow

Chelsea may be set to take the transfer window by storm this summer, but Frank Lampard recognises his side are miles from Liverpool yet.

The Blues boss was speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s massive clash between Liverpool and his side – in which both have very different things to play for.

We want the win so that we can collect the Premier League trophy on the back of a positive result, while our opposition is desperate for Champions League qualification – not yet certain.

“A long way,” Lampard said, when asked about how far his team are from Liverpool, cited in Reuters.