Liverpool are considering relegated left-back as cheap defensive cover option, confirms Neil Jones

Liverpool have Jamal Lewis of Norwich City on our radar, according to Neil Jones in Goal.

The Liverpool correspondent also suggests Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth is another option, with the Reds putting out the feelers for him last summer as well.

‘Goal understands that Liverpool would be prepared to bring in defensive cover, but only for the right player,’ he writes.

‘Jamal Lewis of Norwich City is well thought of, and should be available following the Canaries’ relegation, while Lloyd Kelly was flagged up by the Reds’ scouting team prior to his move to Bournemouth last summer.’

Lewis is a 22-year-old Northern Irish international who has tremendous energy and fitness up the left flank.

He doesn’t possess Andy Robertson’s crossing ability, but would have no problem overlapping Sadio Mane and then getting himself back into his own half again.

Kelly is an interesting option as he can also play centre-back, which could be handy if Dejan Lovren makes his expected departure – but he’s flopped at Bournemouth since a fairly expensive transfer from Bristol City in 2019 – very rarely getting called up by manager Eddie Howe.

We’d probably prefer Lewis, who is a better attacker – as we need that offensive drive up the left flank when Robbo cannot play.

But it wouldn’t surprise us to see Liverpool buy nobody in this position.