Liverpool monitoring potential superstar Sadio Mane loves

Liverpool have today been credited with an interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who has enjoyed a strong debut season in the Premier League with the Hornets, despite their overall struggles.

The Senegal winger famously downed us at Vicarage Road before lockdown and ended our chances of an unbeaten season in an unexpected 3-0 defeat.

Sarr plays with Sadio Mane an international level, and Liverpool’s no.10 rates him – telling Troy Deeney to look after the flyer after our victory over Watford at Anfield before Christmas.

Overall this term, he has six goals – a modest return – but at 22-years-old – he has the potential to improve and has very good natural attributes with which to work with…

Having said that, because he cost Watford £30m from Rennes, he’s hardly going to represent a bargain signing – and even if they go down we reckon they’ll want more than that fee for his services – something we cannot really imagine Liverpool wanting to spend this summer.