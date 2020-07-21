Premier League have granted Liverpool permission to have extra people in Anfield for trophy lift

Liverpool’s players will likely be allowed their families in Anfield on Wednesday evening for the clash with Chelsea.

Around 300 people are in the stadium per Premier League clash at the moment, a number that still enables safe social distancing – but the club has asked for special dispensation as Jordan Henderson will be lifting the Premier League trophy post-match.

The Echo has confirmed that while the PL has given the green light, the Grounds Safety Advisory Group still have the power to reject the idea.

As fans, it’s very sad that the stands will be empty and we’ll have to watch the moment we’ve waited 30 years for on the television – but some perspective is probably in order.

There was a moment not too long ago when there were legitimate concerns the season would even be finished – or even worse – that it would be null and voided – so the fact our name has already been engraved on the trophy is a blessing considering the potential ramifications back in April.