(Video) Anfield pre-runs the trophy lift party, with lights, fireworks and music

On Wednesday evening, Jordan Henderson will hobble up to a podium on the Kop and lift the Premier League trophy.

There will be no fans in the ground, but the skipper will cherish the moment us supporters have waited 30 years for.

And Liverpool are doing everything they can to make the moment as special as possible. As well as the podium on the Kop – a lightshow will occur and fireworks will be let off inside the ground.

Below, you can see a video that shows a rehearsal – although we imagine it’ll be far more extravagant on the night!

Not long now, Reds…