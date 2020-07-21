(Video) Gary Neville’s ‘chippy tea’ analogy for Liverpool in 2011 actually nailed it and predicted our success under Jurgen Klopp

We have a lot of time for Gary Neville as a pundit.

And this video from 2011 is doing the rounds on the internet in which the former Manchester United defender explains why at the time, he didn’t think we could challenge for the Premier League title.

Neville says that essentially, we lacked an identity. We had lots of good players, but you couldn’t predict how we were going to play, or what our tactic was to beat any given opponent.

And thinking back to those times, he’s spot on. Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard were at their peak, but played in a different system every week.

Under Jurgen Klopp though, we have an iconic side and an iconic manner of playing – pressing heavily off the ball and using our fullbacks for width – with two inside wing-forwards and a false-9.

Neville said we needed an identity to secure our first Premier League title – and he was right.