(Video) Liverpool’s name is engraved on Premier League trophy and it suddenly feels very real

There have been various moments when the fact Liverpool are Premier League champions has sunk in – and this is another one of them.

The video of our name being engraved onto the trophy is doing the rounds on Twitter and made us even more excited for tomorrow night than we already were!

Following the match with Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday evening, Jordan Henderson will lift the PL trophy in the Kop, after a special stage was erected for the ceremony.

And now there’s only one more sleep to go!