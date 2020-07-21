(Video) Van Dijk scores worldy chip in simulation of Liverpool v Liverpool’s non-title winners

Bleacher Report have released a fairly interesting piece of content, here!

It’s a simulated videogame on PES of Liverpool’s current title winners against an all-time Premier League XI of our legends who never managed to get their hands on the trophy – such as Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres et al.

The current crop win 2-0, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and a Virgil van Dijk wonder-strike, that somehow sees the centre-back collecting a long-ball, running through on goal and chipping Pepe Reina – who had a stinker of a game if the commentator is to be believed!

We’d quite like him to do something similar against Chelsea on Wednesday evening – although as Jordan Henderson’s lifting the trophy after the game – we’re not all that fussed what happens.