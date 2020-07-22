Chelsea’s disrespectful Liverpool tweet last night totally forgets their own slip-up

Last night, Chelsea decided to get on the windup via Twitter and tweet a picture of Steven Gerrard’s slip from 2014 – before they quickly deleted it after a backlash online. 

But as Kristian Walsh points out, if anybody threw the title away that season, it was in fact the Blues themselves – who were top with nine games to go and messed up so dramatically that they played a second-team against us in that Anfield clash as they believed they were already out of the race!

More than that of course, it’s a little strange to try and tease Liverpool about not winning the title six years ago, when we have literally just won the Premier League – and what’s more – will lift it after playing them tonight!

They’ll be in the dressing room (or maybe watching on the pitch?) as Jordan Henderson walks up to a podium on the Kop and lifts the trophy.

There is only one winner, this season, Chelsea. And it isn’t you.

