Chelsea’s disrespectful Liverpool tweet last night totally forgets their own slip-up

Last night, Chelsea decided to get on the windup via Twitter and tweet a picture of Steven Gerrard’s slip from 2014 – before they quickly deleted it after a backlash online.

But as Kristian Walsh points out, if anybody threw the title away that season, it was in fact the Blues themselves – who were top with nine games to go and messed up so dramatically that they played a second-team against us in that Anfield clash as they believed they were already out of the race!

The mad thing about Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Anfield is that is completely masks how much Chelsea threw the title away themselves that season. They’re top with nine games to go! Then lose to Villa, Palace and Sunderland, drop 13 points out of 27, and finish four off Manchester City. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) July 21, 2020

More than that of course, it’s a little strange to try and tease Liverpool about not winning the title six years ago, when we have literally just won the Premier League – and what’s more – will lift it after playing them tonight!

They’ll be in the dressing room (or maybe watching on the pitch?) as Jordan Henderson walks up to a podium on the Kop and lifts the trophy.

There is only one winner, this season, Chelsea. And it isn’t you.