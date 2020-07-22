First (Image) of Premier League trophy in Liverpool red ribbons…

Many fans were confused to see the Premier League trophy with Manchester City’s sky blue ribbons on it before kick-off tonight – but we can assure you that has now been fixed!
This image from bein Sport shows that not only has it been dressed in red – but the same dark red as our kit – which looks especially brilliant!
The PL has been won by teams in blue for years now – City, Chelsea and Leicester – but now it’s back dressed in red – and not that of Arsenal or Manchester United.
We cannot wait to see Jordan Henderson lift it high above his head!
It’s not just red. It’s @LFC red! #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/eGbV9cB6gb
— Yaseen (@yaseend390) July 22, 2020
