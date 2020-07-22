First (Image) of Premier League trophy in Liverpool red ribbons…

First (Image) of Premier League trophy in Liverpool red ribbons…

Many fans were confused to see the Premier League trophy with Manchester City’s sky blue ribbons on it before kick-off tonight – but we can assure you that has now been fixed!

This image from bein Sport shows that not only has it been dressed in red – but the same dark red as our kit – which looks especially brilliant!

The PL has been won by teams in blue for years now – City, Chelsea and Leicester – but now it’s back dressed in red – and not that of Arsenal or Manchester United.

We cannot wait to see Jordan Henderson lift it high above his head!

