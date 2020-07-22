Gary Neville says Liverpool won’t dominate because of skint owners, who ‘just don’t have the money’

Gary Neville thinks Liverpool’s Premier League title is likely a one-off, because heavy investment is not going to follow, like it probably will amongst our rivals in their bid to catch us.

Jordan Henderson lifts the title tonight after we play Chelsea at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds absolutely waltzed to it – and were confirmed champions with seven games still to play – an English football record.

Neville though thinks the gap will close between us and the rest and suggests FSG’s business-like approach to recruitment is the reason why.

“No, I’m not (concerned),” Neville told Sky Sports when he was asked about Liverpool dominating, cited in the Star.

“What would concern me about Liverpool for a long period would be if they were bought out by a super-rich owner, who invested at the level of Manchester City, Manchester United.

“Liverpool still, in their transfer business, are still quite modest compared to the other clubs.

“Their owners just don’t have the money of a Manchester City, or the spending power of a Manchester United or a Chelsea.

“They just don’t, but that makes Jurgen Klopp’s achievement all the more great.

“That’s why you have to really hand it to him and, I have to say, the people behind the scenes who have recruited over recent years.

“They have done it brilliantly.”

We’re pretty sure there’ll be lots of fans (mainly internet ones) who will lap up these comments and use it as a stick to beat FSG with.

You won’t find any comments of that nature on EOTK today though. As mentioned, Hendo is lifting the trophy and this is a time for celebration.

And you can’t really argue with FSG’s recruitment over the past five years, either. We’ve spent less money, but that’s because every time we take a punt we smash it out of the park.

Would fans prefer we had Chelsea’s record, and spent multi-millions on Danny Drinkwater, Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakoyoko and Alvaro Morata every summer – winning the transfer market, offloading them all – and trying to do it all again the following year?