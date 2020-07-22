Jordan Henderson tweets his thoughts on whether he’s fit enough to ‘Hendo Shuffle this evening

We really, really hope Jordan Henderson’s injury isn’t going to stop him doing his now famous Hendo Shuffle when collecting the Premier League trophy tonight!

The skipper is unable to play and won’t be back until next season, but even if both his legs were broken, he’d still be the man picking up the silverware at around 10:30 this evening…

Hendo tweeted his admiration for all the #HendoShuffle efforts he’s seen so far today – and told fans he’s ‘not sure’ if he’ll be able to do it…

In fairness, it’s not going to make the moment any less special, obviously – but it’ll still make us smile if he adds another shuffle to his growing collection.