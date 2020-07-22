Liverpool have a £6m Loris Karius plan that may now come intro fruition

Ligue 1 side Montpellier are keen on Loris Karius and could take the German from us this summer.

Karius still has one year left on his Anfield contract and will officially return to Melwood in pre-season ahead of 2020/21 after Besiktas and he terminated their loan agreement over unpaid wages.

Dom King of the Daily Mail says Liverpool wanted £6m for Karius off the Turks, so will be after a similar amount from Montpellier.

Montpellier are interested in signing Loris Karius from Liverpool. Beşiktaş had a £6m deal in mind for Karius and that is the fee Liverpool would look to receive for him. 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 21, 2020

At EOTK, we’d be surprised if we can get quite that much – but will never bet against the negotiating skills of Michael Edwards!

Karius has intimated that he’d maybe like to compete with Alisson for game-time, but we think it’s best if he finds a new club.

There is simply too much water under the bridge and just imagine the headlines if he played for us again and let in a sloppy goal – which is by no means an impossibility given his record of them.