Martin Tyler breaks own record by making ridiculous Liverpool comment 5 seconds in

Martin Tyler never rests in his attempts to wind up Liverpool fans as often as possible.

And tonight, on the evening Jordan Henderson will lift the Premier League trophy and literally every supporter in the country will be tuned in, he managed to make a moronic comment literally seconds into his commentary.

The veteran stated that Liverpool should be giving Chelsea a Guard of Honour and not the other way around – due to the fact Chelsea ‘won’ the title for us by beating Manchester City…

It had nothing to do with the fact we were 25 points clear at the time, then?

Fans on Twitter jumped on the moment, obviously – and we’ve collated some of the politer ones!

It’s honestly time for Tyler to retire. If ITV are getting rid of Clive Tydesley, Tyler needs to step down.

He is very, very poor.

5 seconds in, MARTIN TYLER has been a bellend. 'Perhaps Liverpool should be giving Chelsea a Guard of Honour, because it was they who won it for them, when they beat City.' I honestly don't even hate him anymore. It's just funny. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 22, 2020

I don’t normally care what Martin Tyler says, it’s not worth it. However… GUARD OF HONOUR FOR CHELSEA?!!!! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 22, 2020