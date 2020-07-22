Thiago for 3 years at £30m ‘makes sense’ and Klopp ‘open-minded’ about deal, says Hughes

Thiago to Liverpool is not an impossibility, respected Athletic journalist Simon Hughes told the Red Agenda podcast yesterday.

Hughes was largely speaking in ifs and buts, rather than presenting confirmations, but explained how Thiago would bolster shirt sales – especially given the new deal with Nike is starting before the new season.

LFC Transfer Room have broken down Hughes’ comments, which suggest that if we can get the world-class Spain international for around £30m and get three years’ worth of world-class playing-time out of him – it’s not the worst deal in the world!

🗣️ Simon Hughes: LFC are playing things pretty close to their chest

The deal would have to stack up financially

You could get a player of Thiago's quality for 3 years for £30-35 mil – it's not the worst deal

Nike would've been hopeful that LFC would be signing a "marquee player" — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 21, 2020

Make sure to check out today's episode of The Red Agenda podcast on @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/wpuRUfZQEC — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 21, 2020

We’d like to add the issue of Gini Wijnaldum’s contract into the mix, too.

The Dutchman has not yet penned an extension and is the same age as Thiago. Obviously we’d prefer him to extend his deal – but if he sees his future elsewhere or simply fancies another European adventure – Thiago would be a smart alternative option.

We love the Brazilian-born midfielder as a player – but are still struggling to see with all the financial uncertainty that has been born out of covid-19 – if we’ll really spend proper money on an ageing, injury prone player.