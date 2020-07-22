Thiago wants Liverpool over Manchester United, but this doesn’t tell the whole picture

Thiago would ideally sign for Liverpool ahead of Manchester United this summer, reckons Christian Falk of Bild in Germany.

“There is some truth in reports linking Thiago with Manchester United but I think if someone gave him a choice between going to Liverpool or Manchester United, he would pick Jurgen Klopp’s side,” Falk told the United Stand in a Zoom call, which you can see below if you have the stomach for it…

However, Timo Werner also wanted Liverpool over Chelsea – and we all know how that one turned out!

Attracting top players to Anfield right now is not a problem. We’d suggest playing for Jurgen Klopp is the biggest draw in world football. But our finances and the uncertainty surrounding when they will return to normal due to Covid-19 means we might not take any risks in the market.

Losing Werner to Chelsea was a disappointing, but missing out on Thiago to United would be just as bad!

But what can we do? We’re still under the impression that if Jurgen Klopp really, really wants a player – the board will back his judgement.

And if he says he’s ok with what he has, we should as well.