(Video) Amazing angle of Trent’s free-kick worldy v Chelsea – absolute carbon-copy of Crystal Palace goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored another stunner to add to his collection tonight.

The Scouser took a free-kick around 25-yards out and Chelsea keeper Kepa didn’t even move…

Trent got the right curl on the ball and found the corner of the net around the wall with perfection.

The angles of the strike in the video below are the best to see it in all its glory.

We’d suggest that right now, Trent is the best deadball man in the Premier League.

His goal here is exactly the same as his one v Crystal Palace, too!