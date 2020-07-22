(Video) Jordan Henderson lifts PL trophy to end 30 years of hurt in brilliant emotional Kop celebrations

Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy this evening on an erected podium on the Kop.

The skipper was the last player to come up the stairs and collected the trophy from Sir Kenny Dalglish, who had hugged every player on their way to the stand already.

Hendo is injured and didn’t play in the 5-3 win over Chelsea, but still managed to perform his epic shuffle – much to the delight of fans worldwide.

We’re not ashamed to admit we had a tear in our eye during this moment – and we wouldn’t be surprised if millions did everywhere – too.