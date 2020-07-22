(Video) Jordan Henderson practises kissing the PL trophy in Anfield stands at FT

We’re not exactly sure what Jordan Henderson was doing here, but it looks he may be rehearsing his Premier League trophy kiss!

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 at Anfield in a scintillating tie, which will make Hendo’s lift all the more enjoyable.

The skipper didn’t play due to injury, but tonight, he has the most important role of the lot.

And while we’re hoping for a Hendo Shuffle – we might just have to be satisfied with the kiss – as he displays upon Full Time!

What a night to be a red. Emotional, brilliant times.

