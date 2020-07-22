(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s face hilarious after Naby Keita’s absolute screamer

Oh, Naby Keita!

The Guinean was instrumental early on for Liverpool v Chelsea and then capped off his early show with a world-class strike.

Liverpool’s no.8 won the ball back outside the box and then thumped the ball into the top corner of Kepa’s net.

It was easily the most special strike of his Liverpool career and probably the best of his entire career, although he did notch some beauties for Rb Leipzig.

Still, this was something else!

Shame Martin Tyler refused to enjoy it and mentioned VAR three seconds afterwards, but what can you do?!

At least Jurgen Klopp enjoyed it, eh!?

Courtesy of RMC: